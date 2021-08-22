Live events on the horizon in Ironwood

(IRONWOOD, MI) Ironwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ironwood:

Stormy Kromer Factory Tour Ironwood, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1238 Wall Street, Ironwood, MI 49938

Learn more about Stormy Kromer's history and see behind the scenes of an American sewing factory on our Free Factory Tour.

Tuesday Night Ride - Wolverine Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Sunset Rd, Ironwood, MI

Broadway Under the Stars Bessemer, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 11375 Powderhorn Rd, Bessemer, MI

Emberlight’s Main Stage brings the special opportunity for residents and visitors to see acclaimed professional performers in the Upper Peninsula. This year’s program will feature the immortal...

Gogebic Range Concert Band in the Longyear Park Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Gogebic Range Concert Band will offer an outdoor concert with a variety of community band tunes on Tuesday, August 24 from 7-8pm. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a late summer evening of music!

Outdoor movie: The Peanut Butter Falcon Mercer, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:15 PM

Address: 2648 Margaret St, Mercer, WI

Join us on the library grounds for an OUTDOOR MOVIE at 8:30 p.m. Our 2021 outdoor movie events are free and open to everyone. We’ll provide water and popcorn. You bring a chair or blanket, and...