Yerington, NV

What’s up Yerington: Local events calendar

Yerington Updates
 5 days ago

(YERINGTON, NV) Yerington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yerington:

Red Vest Meeting

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

If you are a man in the Carson Valley area between the ages of 20 and 39, join the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club #85 at our meetings to learn more about our organization and meet our members.

FREE COMMUNITY EVENT: Confidence Class

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 1267 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville, NV

Parents! ? Is your child struggling with confidence or feeling a little down? Get them out of the house for this fun, SAFE, and educational event! ? Northwest Martial Arts is inviting your child...

9/11 "REMEMBERING GROUND ZERO" MEMORIAL CEREMONY

Minden, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1631 Lucerne Street, Minden, NV 89423

In observance of the September 11 attack of the World Trade Center in 2001. The ceremony will include Faith, Family, and Freedom stories.

2021 Douglas County Republican Heritage Day BBQ

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1290 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Your Douglas County Republicans are hosting our 4th annual Heritage Day BBQ - we hope you'll join us on Sep 25th!

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV

August 26, 2021 | 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Douglas Senior Center 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville Janssen single dose COVID-19 Vaccine (Ages 18+) Pfizer (Ages 12+) Moderna (Ages 18+) Walk-in!

Yerington Updates

Yerington, NV
ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Mendon, MISturgis Journal

Mendon Riverfest wraps up summer festivals

The 33rd Mendon Riverfest ended its two-day run Saturday with live music, river activities and a dazzling fireworks display. Friday’s opening-day featured a cornhole tournament, lip-sync contest and concluded with a movie in the park. Other activities included a 5K, Riverfest parade, canoe race, canoe swamp, poker paddle and pedal-tractor...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
Sturgis, SDkiwaradio.com

Sturgis Rally Is Underway

Sturgis, South Dakota — Motorcyclists from around the globe are converging on the Black Hills of South Dakota as the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially began Friday. According to the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce, nearly a half-million bikers will converge on Sturgis and the surrounding Black Hills. The rally began...

