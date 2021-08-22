What’s up Yerington: Local events calendar

(YERINGTON, NV) Yerington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yerington:

Red Vest Meeting Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

If you are a man in the Carson Valley area between the ages of 20 and 39, join the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club #85 at our meetings to learn more about our organization and meet our members.

FREE COMMUNITY EVENT: Confidence Class Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 1267 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville, NV

Parents! ? Is your child struggling with confidence or feeling a little down? Get them out of the house for this fun, SAFE, and educational event! ? Northwest Martial Arts is inviting your child...

9/11 "REMEMBERING GROUND ZERO" MEMORIAL CEREMONY Minden, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1631 Lucerne Street, Minden, NV 89423

In observance of the September 11 attack of the World Trade Center in 2001. The ceremony will include Faith, Family, and Freedom stories.

2021 Douglas County Republican Heritage Day BBQ Gardnerville, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1290 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Your Douglas County Republicans are hosting our 4th annual Heritage Day BBQ - we hope you'll join us on Sep 25th!

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV

August 26, 2021 | 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Douglas Senior Center 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville Janssen single dose COVID-19 Vaccine (Ages 18+) Pfizer (Ages 12+) Moderna (Ages 18+) Walk-in!