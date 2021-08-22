Cancel
Dillon, MT

Live events coming up in Dillon

Dillon News Alert
Dillon News Alert
 5 days ago

(DILLON, MT) Live events are coming to Dillon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dillon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6ZID_0bZVqL8B00

River Finishing School | Wise River

Wise River, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 36894 Pioneer Mountains Scenic, Wise River, MT 59762

Fly fishing course in the heart of Montana for experienced anglers to advance their skills in an authentic, supportive environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VTwn_0bZVqL8B00

Madeline Hawthorne Live!

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 S Montana St, Dillon, MT

"Co-produced by Brad Parsons and Fruition’s Tyler Thompson, Boots marks the solo debut from critically acclaimed Montana singer/songwriter Madeline Hawthorne, who steps into the spotlight here...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N22aV_0bZVqL8B00

RMBA Ranch Horse Show — Holloway's Pretty Good Horse Barn

Twin Bridges, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

August 28 & 29 – RMBA Ranch Horse Show Trailer/auto parking is limited! Please haul & ride share! http://montanarmba.org/ranch-horse-competitions/

Live Music! Madeline Kelly — Beaverhead Brewing Company

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 218 S Montana St, Dillon, MT

"Co-produced by Brad Parsons and Fruition’s Tyler Thompson, Boots marks the solo debut from critically acclaimed Montana singer/songwriter Madeline Hawthorne, who steps into the spotlight here...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ynfkc_0bZVqL8B00

Beaverhead County Pre-Fair

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 707 S Argenta St, Dillon, MT

Schedule: 8:00 a.m. *4-H Working Ranch Horse Show 1:00 p.m. *4-H Horsemanship Show

ABOUT

With Dillon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

