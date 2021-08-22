Bailey calendar: Events coming up
These events are coming up in the Bailey area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 9661 County Highway 73, Conifer, CO 80433
Take a Sunday and explore what is beyond your 5 senses surrounded by the "funk" of Mother Nature.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Come to Nature’s classroom to learn Spanish using our senses through language-body conversations with nature. About this Event This fun 1 hr 30 min interactive parent (or other adult) and child...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 4954 Co Rd 64, Bailey, CO
We welcome you to our GriefShare group. We look forward on embarking this healing journey with you. Meeting roomEnter through main door, go up first set of
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 30403 Kings Valley Dr Suite 1-113, Conifer, CO
Your child will love learning how to create animals in clay! About this Event In this class we will learn different techniques for creating both 2D and 3d animals in clay. We will learn basic hand...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 25557 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433
This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.
