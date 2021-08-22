Cancel
Bailey, CO

Bailey calendar: Events coming up

Bailey Times
Bailey Times
 5 days ago

(BAILEY, CO) Bailey is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bailey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9ANI_0bZVqKFS00

Divine Sisterhood Day Workshop - September 2021

Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9661 County Highway 73, Conifer, CO 80433

Take a Sunday and explore what is beyond your 5 senses surrounded by the "funk" of Mother Nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeQSR_0bZVqKFS00

Spanish Nature’s Way

Conifer, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Come to Nature’s classroom to learn Spanish using our senses through language-body conversations with nature. About this Event This fun 1 hr 30 min interactive parent (or other adult) and child...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKy5X_0bZVqKFS00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 4954 Co Rd 64, Bailey, CO

We welcome you to our GriefShare group. We look forward on embarking this healing journey with you. Meeting roomEnter through main door, go up first set of

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJta1_0bZVqKFS00

Animals in Clay - Saturdays, Aug. 14 - Sept. 4

Conifer, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Dr Suite 1-113, Conifer, CO

Your child will love learning how to create animals in clay! About this Event In this class we will learn different techniques for creating both 2D and 3d animals in clay. We will learn basic hand...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lb75R_0bZVqKFS00

Conifer, CO Concealed Carry Class

Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 25557 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Comments / 0

