Live events coming up in Cherokee

(CHEROKEE, NC) Cherokee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee area:

Frank & Allie Lee Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Island St, Bryson City, NC

Frank and Allie Lee (Bryson City, NC) are a harmony-powered old time duo. Their February 2020 release TREAT A STRANGER RIGHT showcases more of their favorite songs from o...

2021 Community Paramedicine/Mobile Integrated Health Conference Cherokee, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Drive, Cherokee, NC 28719

Atrium Health is hosting the 4th Annual Community Paramedicine Conference in Cherokee, North Carolina.

ServSafe: Food Safety Course and Exam on the Qualla Boundary Cherokee, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 876 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC 28719

This program is for foodservice managers and supervisory staff in any foodservice establishment.

Live Music at Nantahala Outdoor Center Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs live at the Nantahala Outdoor Center. Grab a refreshing beverage from Big Wesser on the river and enjoy Folk Americana music with a past and an added contemporary...

Farmer’s Market in Bryson City Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Farmer’s Market (with artisans) will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through October at 117 Island Street in Bryson City. Stop by the old barn by the river for local...