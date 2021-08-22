Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amery, WI

Events on the Amery calendar

Posted by 
Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 5 days ago

(AMERY, WI) Amery has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEqe2_0bZVqIU000

Monthly Chamber of Commerce Meeting

Balsam Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:50 PM

Address: 215 W Main St, Balsam Lake, WI

About the Chamber Dave Hammers President Angel Chandler Vice President Aimee Newbauer Secretary Jennifer Delgado Treasurer Our Mission Statement Individuals, business and industry: Working...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgBy2_0bZVqIU000

Amery Farmers Market

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 2021 Mondays, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: Soo Line Park Pavillion, Keller Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mYpa_0bZVqIU000

Trail Mixer - DD Kennedy/ Thirsty Otter

Amery, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1459 Kennedy Mill Avenue, Amery, WI 54001

Trail Mixer events are created by women, for women...to connect with nature, our communities, and each other.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01w4P2_0bZVqIU000

DAVID HUCKFELT of The Pines: Farm Table Barn Concert

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

A concert in the barn at Hungry Turtle Farm always promises to be a magical evening. And David Huckfelt (of The Pines) is sure to entertain, delight, and inspire. Huckfelt has shared the stage...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtJhE_0bZVqIU000

Outdoor Mass and Backpack Blessing

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1050 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI

Outdoor Mass at St Joseph Church with a backpack and key blessing for the youth, followed by a luncheon

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Amery Daily

Amery Daily

Amery, WI
37
Followers
239
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amery, WI
Amery, WI
Government
City
Balsam Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pines#Wi Outdoor Mass#St Joseph Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy