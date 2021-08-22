Events on the Amery calendar

(AMERY, WI) Amery has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amery:

Monthly Chamber of Commerce Meeting Balsam Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:50 PM

Address: 215 W Main St, Balsam Lake, WI

About the Chamber Dave Hammers President Angel Chandler Vice President Aimee Newbauer Secretary Jennifer Delgado Treasurer Our Mission Statement Individuals, business and industry: Working...

Amery Farmers Market Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 2021 Mondays, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: Soo Line Park Pavillion, Keller Avenue

Trail Mixer - DD Kennedy/ Thirsty Otter Amery, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1459 Kennedy Mill Avenue, Amery, WI 54001

Trail Mixer events are created by women, for women...to connect with nature, our communities, and each other.

DAVID HUCKFELT of The Pines: Farm Table Barn Concert Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

A concert in the barn at Hungry Turtle Farm always promises to be a magical evening. And David Huckfelt (of The Pines) is sure to entertain, delight, and inspire. Huckfelt has shared the stage...

Outdoor Mass and Backpack Blessing Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1050 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI

Outdoor Mass at St Joseph Church with a backpack and key blessing for the youth, followed by a luncheon