Magnolia calendar: Events coming up

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Magnolia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Magnolia:

Parklane Academy Varsity Football @ North Pike Summit, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1022 Jaguar Trail, Summit, MS

The North Pike (Summit, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Parklane Academy (McComb, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Adult Bible Study: Revelation Revealed McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 500 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS

Adult Bible Study on The Revelation, led by Dr. Jonathan Speegle. Live in the Sanctuary and online.

PCAC Membership Party McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Your chance to show your support for the Pike County Arts Council. Membership includes tickets to all events for the 2021-2022 season.

Men Praising & Worshipping God Kentwood, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

To join us please dial; (712) 432-3900, PIN #: 778113 We look forward to hearing from you. Thank you and May God keep you. Rev. Doris Bean, Pastor

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Montclair Amite, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Montclair, NJ 70422

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.