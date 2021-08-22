Cancel
Magnolia, MS

Magnolia calendar: Events coming up

Magnolia News Beat
Magnolia News Beat
 5 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Magnolia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Magnolia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIVHx_0bZVqHbH00

Parklane Academy Varsity Football @ North Pike

Summit, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1022 Jaguar Trail, Summit, MS

The North Pike (Summit, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Parklane Academy (McComb, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2te8hm_0bZVqHbH00

Adult Bible Study: Revelation Revealed

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 500 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS

Adult Bible Study on The Revelation, led by Dr. Jonathan Speegle. Live in the Sanctuary and online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OimY7_0bZVqHbH00

PCAC Membership Party

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Your chance to show your support for the Pike County Arts Council. Membership includes tickets to all events for the 2021-2022 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bP4Db_0bZVqHbH00

Men Praising & Worshipping God

Kentwood, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

To join us please dial; (712) 432-3900, PIN #: 778113 We look forward to hearing from you. Thank you and May God keep you. Rev. Doris Bean, Pastor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiFnt_0bZVqHbH00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Montclair

Amite, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Montclair, NJ 70422

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Magnolia News Beat

Magnolia News Beat

Magnolia, MS
ABOUT

With Magnolia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

