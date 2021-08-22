Cancel
Rotonda West, FL

Rotonda West events calendar

Rotonda West Digest
 5 days ago

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Live events are lining up on the Rotonda West calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rotonda West:

How Do Annuities Work?

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 601 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL

Retirement planner Jacobina Trump will discuss how annuities can create a solid stream of retirement income at this free seminar."Most people's eyes glaze over when you mention ‘annuities," says...

Monday Night Dinner

Rotonda West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3436 Indiana Rd, Rotonda West, FL

AUCE Spaghetti The Public is invited! Gratuities are not included in the price of any meal. Thank you!

Line Dancing with Eve - Beginners

Rotonda West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3436 Indiana Rd, Rotonda West, FL

Contact Eve at (941) 697-8733 or email Eve at moraghan@comcast.net $5 per person

Seagrass Wading Trip @ Cedar Point Park

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 2300 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL

Join CHEC for a wading adventure through the seagrass beds of Lemon Bay! All participants will be guided approximately a half-mile to the wading site, where they will collect and view creatures of...

Jazzercise

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3069 S McCall Rd, Englewood, FL

Jazzercise offers group fitness classes that incorporate HIIT cardio dance moves with strength training to offer the ultimate full body workout! In person classes every Tue/Thurs/Sat 9am

