Rotonda West events calendar

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Live events are lining up on the Rotonda West calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rotonda West:

How Do Annuities Work? Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 601 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL

Retirement planner Jacobina Trump will discuss how annuities can create a solid stream of retirement income at this free seminar."Most people's eyes glaze over when you mention ‘annuities," says...

Monday Night Dinner Rotonda West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3436 Indiana Rd, Rotonda West, FL

AUCE Spaghetti The Public is invited! Gratuities are not included in the price of any meal. Thank you!

Line Dancing with Eve - Beginners Rotonda West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3436 Indiana Rd, Rotonda West, FL

Contact Eve at (941) 697-8733 or email Eve at moraghan@comcast.net $5 per person

Seagrass Wading Trip @ Cedar Point Park Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 2300 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL

Join CHEC for a wading adventure through the seagrass beds of Lemon Bay! All participants will be guided approximately a half-mile to the wading site, where they will collect and view creatures of...

Jazzercise Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3069 S McCall Rd, Englewood, FL

Jazzercise offers group fitness classes that incorporate HIIT cardio dance moves with strength training to offer the ultimate full body workout! In person classes every Tue/Thurs/Sat 9am