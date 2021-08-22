Beaver Dam calendar: Events coming up

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaver Dam:

First Time Gun Owners Class - Basic Pistol (HALF DAY) Utica, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: Barnetts Creek Rd., Utica, KY 42376

Safe handling, Marksmanship, Developing a Defensive Mindset and Legal Considerations

Lady Cougar Volleyball @ Whitesville Trinity Whitesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address Register for VIP Club It looks like you are not a member of VIP Club yet. Please...

Open Painting Day ($10 - $15) Greenville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 115 Main St, Greenville, KY

Open Painting Day gives artist an hour or two to come together every week at You Can ART! (located in the back room at Sip&Spin) to create and collaborate with fellow artist. And even get help if...

Memorial of St. Rose of Lima — Passionist Nuns Whitesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 8564 Crisp Rd, Whitesville, KY

The first canonized saint of the Western Hemisphere, Rose of Lima (1586-1617) might also be considered a type of the special vocation of contemplative-in-the-world. Inspired by the example of St...

The Ultimate Exclusive Ladies Night Sip -n-Paint Central City, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 635 South 2nd Street, Central City, KY 42330

Come and enjoy the ultimate ladies night! With Liryk and Coach Vee! A night of laughs, plenty of food and drinks, games and of course YOU!!