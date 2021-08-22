Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 5 days ago

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaver Dam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fu3x4_0bZVqFpp00

First Time Gun Owners Class - Basic Pistol (HALF DAY)

Utica, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: Barnetts Creek Rd., Utica, KY 42376

Safe handling, Marksmanship, Developing a Defensive Mindset and Legal Considerations

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRU7v_0bZVqFpp00

Lady Cougar Volleyball @ Whitesville Trinity

Whitesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address Register for VIP Club It looks like you are not a member of VIP Club yet. Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32K6aX_0bZVqFpp00

Open Painting Day ($10 - $15)

Greenville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 115 Main St, Greenville, KY

Open Painting Day gives artist an hour or two to come together every week at You Can ART! (located in the back room at Sip&Spin) to create and collaborate with fellow artist. And even get help if...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q98xF_0bZVqFpp00

Memorial of St. Rose of Lima — Passionist Nuns

Whitesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 8564 Crisp Rd, Whitesville, KY

The first canonized saint of the Western Hemisphere, Rose of Lima (1586-1617) might also be considered a type of the special vocation of contemplative-in-the-world. Inspired by the example of St...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBJCS_0bZVqFpp00

The Ultimate Exclusive Ladies Night Sip -n-Paint

Central City, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 635 South 2nd Street, Central City, KY 42330

Come and enjoy the ultimate ladies night! With Liryk and Coach Vee! A night of laughs, plenty of food and drinks, games and of course YOU!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
77
Followers
239
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Utica, KY
City
Beaver Dam, KY
City
Greenville, KY
City
Central City, KY
Beaver Dam, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Events#The Vip Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy