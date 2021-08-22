Live events on the horizon in Sioux Center

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Sioux Center is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sioux Center area:

Arts on Central Orange City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Central Ave NW, Orange City, IA

Arts on Central is back! This year we are looking forward to having the Thanks with Franks competition, street dancing from Metro Machines Entertainment, a Touch-a-Truck event by Orange City MOPS...

4th Annual BK-Dub Golf Tournament Sheldon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3040 Nest Ave, Sheldon, IA

Come support and play a round of golf for a local charity event! Also check out other Sports Events in Greeley

Community Gospel Choir with Geraldine (Latty) Luce & Carey Luce @ Dordt Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Dordt University, 700 7th St NE, Sioux Center, IA 51250

Gospel Choir with Geraldine (Latty) & Carey Luce @ Dordt University (First rehearsal August 30.)

Sioux Center Farmers Market Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 251 N Main Ave, Sioux Center, IA

a Sioux Center City Offices 335 1st Avenue NW Sioux Center, IA 51250 Phone: 712-722-0761 Contact Us M-F: 7:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Art Show Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 102 S Main Ave, Sioux Center, IA

Come view the art that was created during our summer programs. Our theme this year was Reading Colors Your World. Art will be displayed August 5-27. But join us on August 5 from 7-9pm for an...