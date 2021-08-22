Oak Grove events coming up

(OAK GROVE, LA) Live events are coming to Oak Grove.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oak Grove:

FOUNDRYbasics Sterlington, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 143 Church St, Sterlington, LA

Are you new to Foundry? FOUNDRYbasics is a casual time to meet and talk with staff, hear the story of Foundry and learn about our vision, mission and values. We also help folks with what the next...

Beat the Heat 5D Barrel Race Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9555 Marlatt St, Bastrop, LA

August 27-28, 2021 The MAC- Bastrop, LA $1,850 Added Total for Weekend BBR, Arkansas Elite, pending NPBA approved Friday night $250 Added 5D Open Barrels Kiddie Barrels 10 & under inexperienced...

Morehouse Parish Farmer's Market Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 E Madison Ave, Bastrop, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00am - 5:00pm Location: 305 East Madison Avenue, Bastrop, LA 71220.

South Delta's 2k21 homecoming with live performance by HD4PRESIDENT Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: South Parkway, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

South Delta Get ready … Homecoming 2021 will be one that you’ll never ever forget!!!!HD4President gone have you jigging like a jigsaw