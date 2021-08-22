South Hill events coming soon

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Live events are lining up on the South Hill calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around South Hill:

Varsity Volleyball Game (HOME) Lawrenceville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2171 Lawrenceville Plank Rd, Lawrenceville, VA

Brunswick High School will host Southampton High School. Game time starts at 5:30 P.M. Come out and support the BHS Bulldogs.

ACS Varsity Football @ Lunenburg Central Victoria, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

The Lunenburg Central (Victoria, VA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Altavista Combined School (Altavista, VA) on Friday, August 27.

An Evening of Music with Howard Hewett Norlina, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 967 U.S. 158, NORLINA, NC 27563

GRAMMY WINNING R & B VOCALIST HOWARD HEWETT LIVE IN CONCERT

1st Annual Sunday Funday Day Party Norlina, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 967 U.S. 158, Norlina, NC 27563

1st Annual "Sunday Funday" Day Party with TNTs very own, the World Famous "DJ Cleve".

Fine Tuning: Becoming the better version of yourself Lawrenceville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 207 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, VA 23868

There will be a panel of guest speakers and counselors addressing issues from mental health to identity issues and promoting self care.