Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Hill, VA

South Hill events coming soon

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Live events are lining up on the South Hill calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around South Hill:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkFa9_0bZVqCBe00

Varsity Volleyball Game (HOME)

Lawrenceville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2171 Lawrenceville Plank Rd, Lawrenceville, VA

Brunswick High School will host Southampton High School. Game time starts at 5:30 P.M. Come out and support the BHS Bulldogs.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaQqO_0bZVqCBe00

ACS Varsity Football @ Lunenburg Central

Victoria, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

The Lunenburg Central (Victoria, VA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Altavista Combined School (Altavista, VA) on Friday, August 27.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jn5R9_0bZVqCBe00

An Evening of Music with Howard Hewett

Norlina, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 967 U.S. 158, NORLINA, NC 27563

GRAMMY WINNING R & B VOCALIST HOWARD HEWETT LIVE IN CONCERT

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeSKo_0bZVqCBe00

1st Annual Sunday Funday Day Party

Norlina, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 967 U.S. 158, Norlina, NC 27563

1st Annual "Sunday Funday" Day Party with TNTs very own, the World Famous "DJ Cleve".

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4du1no_0bZVqCBe00

Fine Tuning: Becoming the better version of yourself

Lawrenceville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 207 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, VA 23868

There will be a panel of guest speakers and counselors addressing issues from mental health to identity issues and promoting self care.

Learn More

Comments / 0

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill, VA
75
Followers
246
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrenceville, VA
Government
City
Lawrenceville, VA
City
South Hill, VA
City
Victoria, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Altavista, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hewett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dj#Va Brunswick High School#Southampton High School#Norlina#The World Famous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy