South Hill events coming soon
(SOUTH HILL, VA) Live events are lining up on the South Hill calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around South Hill:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 2171 Lawrenceville Plank Rd, Lawrenceville, VA
Brunswick High School will host Southampton High School. Game time starts at 5:30 P.M. Come out and support the BHS Bulldogs.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
The Lunenburg Central (Victoria, VA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Altavista Combined School (Altavista, VA) on Friday, August 27.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 967 U.S. 158, NORLINA, NC 27563
GRAMMY WINNING R & B VOCALIST HOWARD HEWETT LIVE IN CONCERT
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 967 U.S. 158, Norlina, NC 27563
1st Annual "Sunday Funday" Day Party with TNTs very own, the World Famous "DJ Cleve".
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 207 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, VA 23868
There will be a panel of guest speakers and counselors addressing issues from mental health to identity issues and promoting self care.
