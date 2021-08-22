Philomath calendar: What's coming up

(PHILOMATH, OR) Philomath has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Philomath:

International Congress on Hazelnut Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 725 SW 26th St, Corvallis, OR

International Congress on Hazelnut features academics, researchers, farmers, private companies and governmental organizations from many countries attend the congress. It aims to promote and...

Live: Rock Steady Boxing, Benton County Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 6735 SW Country Club Dr, Corvallis, OR

Live In-Person, Covid protocols in place. Non-contact training like a oxer to help manage PD symptoms. All participants must have an assessment done by Bruce Caldwell before taking the first...

Small Group Training (2) — Grace City Church Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4000 SW Western Blvd, Corvallis, OR

Small groups are THE place for you to experience family around here. It’s been a challenge walking though the past year without them and although we aren’t quite ready to relaunch into full blown...

Linden Wood Acoustic Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 545 SW 3rd St, Corvallis, OR

List of Linden Wood Music upcoming events. Events by Linden Wood Music. Singer-songwriter Rock Alt country . Events - Linden Wood Acoustic.

Matrix - Phase 2: Restoration; Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Matrix is led by physical therapists using an evidence-based progression of foundational movement patterns transitioning to sport-specific drills.