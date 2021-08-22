Cancel
Wellston, OH

Wellston calendar: What's coming up

Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 5 days ago

(WELLSTON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Wellston calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XT0X_0bZVqAQC00

Welcome Weekend-August 19-22

Rio Grande, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:26 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:26 PM

Address: 218 N College Ave, Rio Grande, OH

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 12:PM-4:PM NEW STUDENT MOVE IN-RESIDENT HALLS Students will be greeted at their residence hall by members of the Resident Life staff. Welcome to Rio! 5PM-7:30PM...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPU0Y_0bZVqAQC00

PetVet at Tractor Supply Company

Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 780 Main St, Jackson, OH

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0U7X_0bZVqAQC00

Sally & George at United Plant Savers

Rutland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 35703 Loop Road, Rutland, OH 45775

Come celebrate summer at our 2021 summer concert series at United Plant Savers with Sally & George!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29a4Ub_0bZVqAQC00

BioAcoustic Professional Level Course

Albany, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5151 Alton St, Albany, OH

Our next BioAcoustic Professional Level Course will be taking place on August 23rd-August 27th, 2021. In this course you will learn all you need to know to become a BioAcoustic Practitioner and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcPuF_0bZVqAQC00

Concealed Carry Class visit SouthernOhioDefense.com to sign up

Waverly, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 400 Pride Dr, Waverly, OH

This class will cover everything you need to apply for your Ohio concealed carry license. This class will be completed in one day. The class begins at 8am and ends approximately at 4:30pm. Please...

State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Wellston, OH
Government
City
Rio Grande, OH
City
Waverly, OH
Jackson, OH
Government
City
Wellston, OH
City
Rutland, OH
City
Jackson, OH
City
Albany, OH
