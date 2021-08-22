Cancel
Houston, MS

Live events on the horizon in Houston

Posted by 
Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 5 days ago

(HOUSTON, MS) Houston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:

Tupelo Marathon and 14.2 Miler

Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

The Tupelo Marathon and 14.2 Miler is on Friday August 27, 2021 to Sunday September 5, 2021. It includes the following events: Marathon, 14.2 Miler, Marathon - Virtual (Run Anywhere), 14.2 Miler ...

The Labor Day Golden Triangle Blues Fest

Prairie, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 10514 U.S. 45 Alternate, north, Prairie, MS 39756

200$ VIP Tbles Avble Prty of 6 ( Party must have tickets held) comp champagne & food $50 RV Camper for info/vendors 662-391-4655

Wine the Experience Class

Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1719 McCullough Blvd, Tupelo, MS

Uncork the pleasure of wine & food with 4 wines and tapas-style food pairings at each class. Learn basics of wine appreciation and enjoy an evening of fun with other wine enthusiasts. Call...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Tupelo

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT335, Tupelo, MS 38801

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Encourage Me: Your Gift Will Take You There

Houston, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 224 North Jefferson Street, Houston, MS 38851

This awesome woman of God is coming to Houston, MS to encourage and uplift!!! If you have never heard her speak you don’t want to miss it!!

Houston Updates

Houston Updates

Houston, MS
