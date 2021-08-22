Cancel
Pinckneyville, IL

What’s up Pinckneyville: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pinckneyville News Alert
Pinckneyville News Alert
 5 days ago

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Live events are coming to Pinckneyville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pinckneyville:

Truck & Tractor Pull

Du Quoin, IL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 655 Executive Dr, Du Quoin, IL

Buy Truck & Tractor Pull tickets at the DuQuoin State Fair in Duquoin, IL for Aug 31, 2021 at Ticketmaster.

Route 51

Elkville, IL

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

my set might give you at least 51 reasons to add this venue to your route

Hardy

Du Quoin, IL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Hardy is a country singer/songwriter from Philadelphia, Mississippi who has written a number of songs for Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane and Blake Shelton, in addition to his own solo...

Auction : Jackson Co IL 78.4. Ava, Illinois IL

Sparta, IL

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1403 N Hillcrest Dr, Sparta, IL

ONLINE ABSOLUTE AUCTION !!! This 78.48 surveyed acres includes a 2-acre lake, 36 acres of income producing tillable land with a 104.8 PI, and the balance wooded with a small creek. Located in...

Mental Health First Aid Training - August 27th, 2021

Sparta, IL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 818 E Broadway St, Sparta, IL

Mental Health First Aid takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and providing an action plan that...

