Fort Irwin, CA

Fort Irwin events coming up

Posted by 
Fort Irwin News Beat
Fort Irwin News Beat
 5 days ago

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Live events are coming to Fort Irwin.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Irwin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3aVg_0bZVq55o00

Mojave Desert Democratic Club Meeting

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

The Mojave Desert Democratic Club (Progressives of the Desert) serves the area in and around Barstow, California. Meetings are generally held monthly on the 4th Saturday at Los Domingos...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RORuy_0bZVq55o00

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Military Families

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Joseph L Boll Ave, Barstow, CA

Learning ways to effectively communicate and provide support is critical to the success of your family. About this event The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Military Families. Choose a series...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRnsR_0bZVq55o00

Light Up The Night

Barstow, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2800 Mayor Katy Parkway, Barstow, CA 92311

Come join us as we Light Up The Night with a glow in the dark 5k color run.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2s1f_0bZVq55o00

Tai Chi – Barstow

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 555 Melissa Ave, Barstow, CA

EVERY MONDAY (holidays not included) OFFERED MONDAY AND WEDNESDAYS 8:00 AM Barstow Senior Center 555 Melissa Street, Barstow CA RSVP NOT REQUIRED – Be sure to LIKE our Facebook page for updates...

Learn More

With Fort Irwin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

