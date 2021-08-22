Marion calendar: Events coming up

(MARION, KY) Live events are coming to Marion.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

Golf Cart Drive-In Movie Grand Rivers, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Payne St, Grand Rivers, KY

Come by golf cart, side-by-side, or car and enjoy the "Drive-In Movie" at Little Lake Park in Grand Rivers! The fourth Saturday monthly during the summer, June - August! New features and classics...

LIVE Music: Damwrights Grand Rivers, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 265 Nautical Dr, Grand Rivers, KY

LIVE music at The Thirsty Turtle between 6pm-9pm. You may also like the following events from Thirsty Turtle Tavern

Story Hour Princeton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 114 S Harrison St, Princeton, KY

Meets every Tuesday at 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. This is a weekly program for children ages 1-5 years old. An adult must stay with them during the program. Activities during Story Hour include...

Patrick Sharrow & Jess Lacoy at Oasis Southwest Grill Kuttawa, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 42 Days Inn Dr, Kuttawa, KY

Patrick Sharrow & Jess Lacoy at Oasis Southwest Grill at The Oasis Southwest Grill, 42 Days Inn Drive, Kuttawa, KY 42055, Kuttawa, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

The Fabulous 50s Show Grand Rivers, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1838 J H O'Bryan Ave, Grand Rivers, KY

Do you remember when? Take a stroll through the decade that brought us Doo-Wop, Elvis, Car Hops and the Twist. Grease your hair back or throw on a poodle skirt and roller-skate on down to the...