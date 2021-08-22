Franklin events coming up

(FRANKLIN, NH) Live events are lining up on the Franklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

Music on the Meeting House Green: The Mink Hills Band Canterbury, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 288 Shaker Rd, Canterbury, NH

Please join us Sundays at 4pm at the Music on the Meeting House Green Summer Series. For more information about the entire series and to learn about all the exciting summer performances, please...

Adult Craft Group Boscawen, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 116 N Main St, Boscawen, NH

The group is led by Sheila Mable. Please contact Sheila directly for more information. Phone: 603.753.9120. Email: sheilamable@comcast.net Meetings are held the last Monday of every month.

Franklin Farmer's Market Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 316 Central St, Franklin, NH

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 24 - September 30, 2021Thursdays, 3PM - 6PM Location:Marceau Park, Central Street, Franklin, NH

ECBA Yearly Golf Tournament — ECBA | Electrical Contractors Business Association Canterbury, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 15 W Rd, Canterbury, NH

Electrical Contractors Business Association’s 15th Annual Golf Tournament Friday August 27, 2021 Canterbury Woods Country Club – 15 West Road - Canterbury, NH 7am tournament registration Shotgun...

Lakes Region Wedding Show Sanbornton, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 516 Steele Hill Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269

The #1 Wedding Planning Event this fall is coming soon! Let us help you rid stress from planning your wedding and help make it fun!