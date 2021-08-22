Cancel
Franklin, NH

Franklin events coming up

Franklin Times
 5 days ago

(FRANKLIN, NH) Live events are lining up on the Franklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3us000_0bZVq3KM00

Music on the Meeting House Green: The Mink Hills Band

Canterbury, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 288 Shaker Rd, Canterbury, NH

Please join us Sundays at 4pm at the Music on the Meeting House Green Summer Series. For more information about the entire series and to learn about all the exciting summer performances, please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9RfR_0bZVq3KM00

Adult Craft Group

Boscawen, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 116 N Main St, Boscawen, NH

The group is led by Sheila Mable. Please contact Sheila directly for more information. Phone: 603.753.9120. Email: sheilamable@comcast.net Meetings are held the last Monday of every month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ngeg4_0bZVq3KM00

Franklin Farmer's Market

Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 316 Central St, Franklin, NH

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 24 - September 30, 2021Thursdays, 3PM - 6PM Location:Marceau Park, Central Street, Franklin, NH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DoX2_0bZVq3KM00

ECBA Yearly Golf Tournament — ECBA | Electrical Contractors Business Association

Canterbury, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 15 W Rd, Canterbury, NH

Electrical Contractors Business Association’s 15th Annual Golf Tournament Friday August 27, 2021 Canterbury Woods Country Club – 15 West Road - Canterbury, NH 7am tournament registration Shotgun...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mc9hj_0bZVq3KM00

Lakes Region Wedding Show

Sanbornton, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 516 Steele Hill Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269

The #1 Wedding Planning Event this fall is coming soon!  Let us help you rid stress from planning your wedding and help make it fun!

Franklin Times

Franklin, NH
ABOUT

With Franklin Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

