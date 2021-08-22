Live events Wickenburg — what’s coming up

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Wickenburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wickenburg:

Cars, Concerts & Charity ~ One of These Nights- Eagles Tribute Sun City West, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 20800 North 135th Avenue, Sun City West, AZ 85375

Thursday September 16, 2021 Open House 4pm Auto Show 4pm- 6pm Concert Starts at 7pm

Night of Presence Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 550 W Penn Ln, Wickenburg, AZ

Come join us on May 30 as we enter into his Presence with Worship

KOOL-AID AND BINGO Wittmann, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

JOIN P4K AND THE PLACE CHURCH FOR KOOL-AID AND BINGO. WE WILL BE ENJOYING LIGHT REFRESHMENTS AND GAMES OF BINGO. PRIZES AND FUN WILL BE HAD!!!

Marley Park — Re Di Roma Wood-Fired Pizza Food Truck Surprise, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

13243 N. Founders Park Blvd, Surprise, AZ 85379 Wood-fired pizza, salad, and dessert! All made from scratch using the freshest ingredients. Order ahead online at GetReDiRoma.com for faster pick-up.

Babies, Brews & BBQ Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Free BBQ! Cornhole tournament! Drink specials and much, much more! Support Wickenburg Elks in their annual fundraiser for the University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center.