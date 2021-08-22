Events on the Belle Plaine calendar

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Belle Plaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Belle Plaine area:

Henderson Classic Car Roll-in 2021 Henderson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 514 Main St, Henderson, MN

Henderson Classic Car Roll-in 2021 will start on June 1st and run until September 28th every Tuesday from 5-8 pm. Featuring Classic Cars, food & Drink.

Join Us On Monday, August 30th, 2021 Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 21775 Ridges Dr, Jordan, MN

Monday, August 30th, 2021 Put Monday August 30 on your calendar for the Second Annual Bushwood Caddie Tournament. The event has incorporated the Caddyshack Caddy Tournament theme. There will be...

Equine Assisted Therapy On Location in the Barn Cologne, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 9650 134th Street, Cologne, MN 55322

Learn How Equine Assisted Therapy Works in Person in the Arena!

WEEK 6 - Vocal Masterclass (Advanced) Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 231 Broadway St S, Jordan, MN

Are you ready to take your performance to the next level? Vocal masterclass is an elite workshop for those who are ready to challenge themselves. Artists who partake in this class will prepare a...

Cars and Cleats Jordan Girls Soccer Car Wash Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Cars and Cleats Jordan Girls Soccer Car Wash at 500 2nd St W, Jordan, MN 55352-1212, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 10:00 am to 03:00 pm