Warren calendar: Events coming up

(WARREN, AR) Warren is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

Percy Morris Estate Indian Artifact Auction Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR

This entire sale is dedicated to Percy Morris, avid collector & wonderful person to have known. His widow has commissioned Mike Nichols Auctions to s...

HopePlace Fordyce 2021 Fundraising Banquet Fordyce, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 300 U.S. 79, Fordyce, AR 71742

HopePlace Fordyce is a nonprofit pregnancy and family resource center. Join us this evening in person or online to support this ministry.

Recruitment Night Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 317 S Main St, Monticello, AR

Monticello Boy Scout Troop 67 Recruitment night, Monday August 23rd. First United Methodist Church parking lot from 6-730 pm. Boys starting at 11 years old (completed 5th grade) and older. See you...

Labor Day Weekend Comedy Jam featuring Slink Johnson Dumas, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 18 Belmont St, Dumas, AR 71639

Gerald “Slink” Johnson is an American rapper, actor, voice actor and comedian. Known for his work as Black Jesus and Lamar in GTA5.