Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CO

Salida events coming soon

Posted by 
Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 5 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Salida calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salida:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrmB3_0bZVpy4x00

Celtic Eucharist in St. Mary's Chapel — Episcopal Church of the Ascension

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us for Celtic Eucharist in the beautiful St. Mary’s Chapel!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wi0dv_0bZVpy4x00

FILM: Walden Chamber Music Society – Highlights From Our Virtual Season

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 W Sackett Ave, Salida, CO

FILM: Walden Chamber Music Society – Highlights From Our Virtual Season Hosted By Salida SteamPlant Event Center. Event starts on Sunday, 29 August 2021 and happening at Salida SteamPlant Event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoDPh_0bZVpy4x00

Salida Sunrise Rotary Lucky Ducky Race

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Salida, CO

The Salida Colorado Chamber of Commerce serves the entire Arkansas River Valley. Helping local businesses grow their customer base and helping visitors to our beautiful town get the most out of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AU1ny_0bZVpy4x00

Jane's Place - A night of celebration and fundraising

Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

Join us for a night of celebration in support of Jane's Place - the housing & nonprofit development inspired by the late Jane Whitmer.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvjZV_0bZVpy4x00

SALIDA GHOST & MURDER TOUR

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

08/26/2021 @ 8:30 pm - SALIDA GHOST & MURDER TOUR Salida has a tarnished history. This town wasn't always about great recreation, art, and shopping. We'll pull back the curtain, and explore the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Salida News Alert

Salida News Alert

Salida, CO
26
Followers
261
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Salida, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Salida, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas River Valley#Live Events#Art#Celtic Eucharist#Chamber Of Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy