Salida events coming soon

(SALIDA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Salida calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salida:

Celtic Eucharist in St. Mary's Chapel — Episcopal Church of the Ascension Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us for Celtic Eucharist in the beautiful St. Mary’s Chapel!

FILM: Walden Chamber Music Society – Highlights From Our Virtual Season Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 W Sackett Ave, Salida, CO

FILM: Walden Chamber Music Society – Highlights From Our Virtual Season Hosted By Salida SteamPlant Event Center. Event starts on Sunday, 29 August 2021 and happening at Salida SteamPlant Event...

Salida Sunrise Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Salida, CO

The Salida Colorado Chamber of Commerce serves the entire Arkansas River Valley. Helping local businesses grow their customer base and helping visitors to our beautiful town get the most out of...

Jane's Place - A night of celebration and fundraising Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

Join us for a night of celebration in support of Jane's Place - the housing & nonprofit development inspired by the late Jane Whitmer.

SALIDA GHOST & MURDER TOUR Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

08/26/2021 @ 8:30 pm - SALIDA GHOST & MURDER TOUR Salida has a tarnished history. This town wasn't always about great recreation, art, and shopping. We'll pull back the curtain, and explore the...