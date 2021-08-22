Nebraska City calendar: Events coming up

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Live events are lining up on the Nebraska City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nebraska City area:

Mystery at the Mansion - Murder at Deadwood Saloon Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: arbor lodge, Nebraska City, NE

Join us for an evening of murder and mayhem in the Wild West as Arbor Lodge Mansion transforms into the Deadwood Saloon. It’s an old-fashioned whodunnit in a magnificent setting! Solve clues, look...

August NRL22 Match Nehawka, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: Nehawka Rd, Nehawka, NE

The cost is still $20 which will be paid in cash or check the day of the match. This will be a 100 round match (bring extra just in case) We will be shooting the June NRL22 Course of fire plus 1-3...

2021 WaConDa Waddle Union, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2346 East Lake Drive, Union, NE 68455

Sat Sept 4 - 1 mile or 4 mile Walk/Bike/Run Proceeds benefiting future Lake WaConDa youth group events.

2021 Nebraska Steak Fry Nebraska City, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2600 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410

Come join us as we celebrate Nebraska's #1 industry, agriculture. Enjoy a steak-fry, music, games and a program with elected officials.

Germanfest Syracuse, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 198 Plum St, Syracuse, NE

Last Full Weekend - Parade, Sat. 12 noon, ethnic festival with food, beer garden, live entertainment, German dancers, singers, volkwaalk, crafts, heritage demonstrations, handmade quilt raffle and...