Belfast events coming soon

(BELFAST, ME) Belfast is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belfast:

All Roads Music Festival 2022 Belfast, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:59 PM

Address: 163 High Street, Belfast, ME 04915

Launchpad is proud to present the 6th Annual All Roads Music Festival, set for May 21 + 22, 2021 in beautiful Belfast, Maine. All Roads is a celebration of indie + Maine music talent that brings some of the finest emerging musicians under one banner in a city known for its passionate support of the arts and locally grown creative talent. Performances, panels, artist development sessions and special events will be held in multiple venues throughout downtown district. 30+ bands and over 150 Maine

Art Hive: Drop-in Studio Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 256 High St, Belfast, ME

Art Hive Open Studio sessions are for everyone! Come experience the transformative power of art in a safe and encouraging environment. All ages are welcome, but children under 12 must come with a...

“Art Matters” Show by the Mid-Coast Salon Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 80 Belmont Ave, Belfast, ME

The Mid-Coast Salon exhibit “Art Matters” opens Aug. 4 at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through...

Life Drawing (Long Pose) Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 256 High St, Belfast, ME

$15 per session Limited to 10 artists at a time The longest running group of its kind in Midcoast Maine, the life drawing group at Waterfall Arts began over a decade ago. Anyone who has an...

Glass Experience Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 256 High St, Belfast, ME

Over the course of two hours, you and your guest will assist in making a glass tumbler, vase, or other decorative item. You’ll roll the glass in the color(s) of your choice, blow into the pipe...