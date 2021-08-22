Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breckenridge, TX

Live events on the horizon in Breckenridge

Posted by 
Breckenridge News Watch
Breckenridge News Watch
 5 days ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Breckenridge calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Breckenridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1QDi_0bZVpvQm00

Extreme Long Range

Mingus, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 35100 TX-108, Mingus, TX

The ELR classes are $599 each. The class is now structured as a 3 day class. The first day will be at Tac Pro in the classroom and on the range to make sure everyone has their equipment good out...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4naf_0bZVpvQm00

Fall Paint Party Graham Tx at Brothers Smokehouse

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1324 TX-16 S, Graham, TX

Come join us as we paint wooden Fall Door Hangers. Seats are $35.00 person. I bring all the supplies. Pick from one of the 3 offered. Go to ticket sell or you can go to @Missy-Owen-4. Be sure and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvHSu_0bZVpvQm00

Cisco Chamber of Commerce Job Fair

Cisco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Cisco Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair for the businesses of Cisco and surrounding areas. Also check out other Festivals in Cisco

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6GTq_0bZVpvQm00

Back to School Bash - Eastland, TX 2021

Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 599 Co Rd 570A, Eastland, TX

Back to School Bash span Aug 27 - Aug 28 (Friday, Saturday) span Solid Rock Camps

Learn More

Comments / 0

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge, TX
46
Followers
241
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Breckenridge News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Breckenridge, TX
City
Mingus, TX
City
Commerce, TX
Breckenridge, TX
Government
City
Eastland, TX
City
Cisco, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Missy Owen 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cisco
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy