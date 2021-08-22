Cancel
Ruidoso, NM

Coming soon: Ruidoso events

(RUIDOSO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Ruidoso calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ruidoso area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DC4Dc_0bZVptfK00

Cheers to High Mountain Youth Project

Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

Join us Sunday to show some appreciation for High Mountain Youth Project and all they do for our community. Donation jars and information booth will be onsite all afternoon.

Sunday Funday at the Barn

Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

Get out of the heat and breathe in the fresh mountain air with us at the barn for Sunday Funday! Farmer's Market starts at 10 AM and we'll have Noisy Water wine, Uncle Dick's Hard Ciders and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFRxU_0bZVptfK00

Do Portugal Circus

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 687 Hull Rd #659, Ruidoso, NM

Do Portugal Circus where your circus dreams come true. Every show is filled with spectacular sights, amazing experiences and unforgettable memories! Since opening in 1994, we have become masters...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmosK_0bZVptfK00

Wingfield Market

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Discover local produce, artists, bakers, live music and more at the Wingfield Park Growers Market. Saturdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm from May to October, located in Midtown at 300 Center Street...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NScZX_0bZVptfK00

Furr Ball Annual Fundraiser

Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Country Club Rd, Alto, NM

This year, we are dining in and out for dogs and cats with a "hybrid" event: in-person for those who feel comfortable and also at-home/virtual (streamed) for those who aren\'t …\n Furr Ball Annual...

