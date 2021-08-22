Coming soon: Ruidoso events

(RUIDOSO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Ruidoso calendar.

These events are coming up in the Ruidoso area:

Cheers to High Mountain Youth Project Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

Join us Sunday to show some appreciation for High Mountain Youth Project and all they do for our community. Donation jars and information booth will be onsite all afternoon.

Sunday Funday at the Barn Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

Get out of the heat and breathe in the fresh mountain air with us at the barn for Sunday Funday! Farmer's Market starts at 10 AM and we'll have Noisy Water wine, Uncle Dick's Hard Ciders and...

Do Portugal Circus Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 687 Hull Rd #659, Ruidoso, NM

Do Portugal Circus where your circus dreams come true. Every show is filled with spectacular sights, amazing experiences and unforgettable memories! Since opening in 1994, we have become masters...

Wingfield Market Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Discover local produce, artists, bakers, live music and more at the Wingfield Park Growers Market. Saturdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm from May to October, located in Midtown at 300 Center Street...

Furr Ball Annual Fundraiser Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Country Club Rd, Alto, NM

This year, we are dining in and out for dogs and cats with a "hybrid" event: in-person for those who feel comfortable and also at-home/virtual (streamed) for those who aren\'t …

