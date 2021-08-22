Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon, FL

Marathon calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 5 days ago

(MARATHON, FL) Live events are coming to Marathon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marathon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7mW9_0bZVpsmb00

LKCC August Social Event

Big Pine Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 31020 Overseas Hwy, Big Pine Key, FL

The Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, along with Jess Von Dee Studioz, Denise Rohrer & Associates, and Leeward Wealth Management is very happy to host our August Social Event! Everyone is welcome to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bucm1_0bZVpsmb00

Rocktoberfest at Islamorada Brewery & Distillery

Islamorada, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 82229 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036

Celebration of beer, food, and fun and games, with a rockin' live soundtrack!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjEKM_0bZVpsmb00

Conch Scramble Charity Golf Tournament 2021

Islamorada, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 88005 Oversea Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036

The Conch Scramble takes place on the big blue sea, with floating greens, golf boats and biodegradable golf balls that turn into fish food!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hO4xZ_0bZVpsmb00

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATER 2

Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5101 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL

Consider this your... INVITATION TO MURDER! This is one party that you don't want to miss! You are cordially invited to the elaborate home of the ruthless Mr. Ignatious Radburn - the game show...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcfJN_0bZVpsmb00

Tech Tutor

Big Pine Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 213 Key Deer Blvd, Big Pine Key, FL

Bring us your computer and technology questions and we will work with you to find the answers.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marathon Updates

Marathon Updates

Marathon, FL
34
Followers
250
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Islamorada, FL
City
Big Pine Key, FL
City
Golf, FL
City
Marathon, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeward Wealth Management#Social Event#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy