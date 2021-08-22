Litchfield events calendar

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Litchfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Litchfield:

Pirate Fun Shoot Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4047 Old Litchfield Trail, Litchfield, IL

We will be shooting at Pirate Targets! $10 per person and we will provide lunch! Any caliber pistol is welcome! We will also have extra guns/ammo available if you do not have a pistol to shoot.

Staunton Ribfest Staunton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 900-998 Montgomery St, Staunton, IL

Music, food and fun comes to Staunton's Main Street Saturday, August 28th with Ribfest 2021. Let your tastebuds explode with the taste of ribs, ribeye sandwiches, pulled pork, pork burgers and...

Blessed Hope Baptist Church Raymond, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 715 S O'Bannon St, Raymond, IL

Sunday Morning Worship - Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Raymond IL

Art Group for Seniors & Retired Folks @ The Macoupin Art Collective – Staunton, IL Staunton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 115 E Main St, Staunton, IL

Art Group for Seniors & Retired Folks @ The Macoupin Art Collective – Staunton, IL Thursdays, June 24, 2021 – December 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM – Expressive Arts: for Retirees and Seniors...

Meatwood Flack Rooster's Pub! Staunton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 W Main St, Staunton, IL

Come join us for a great afternoon at Rooster's Pub in Staunton!!