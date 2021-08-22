Cancel
Grantsville, UT

Live events Grantsville — what’s coming up

Grantsville Times
 5 days ago

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Grantsville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grantsville:

Booth at Lake Point Days

Stansbury Park, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 325 UT-138, Stansbury Park, UT

Join us to celebrate Lake Point Days and shop IDD and other great businesses!

UML UtahSBA Supermoto Race Series RD5

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

UtahSBA on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Utah Motorsports Campus, Grantsville, UT - Utah Motorcycle Law “UML” is part of Lance Andrew, P.C., a Salt Lake City-based law firm solely dedicated to...

Cancer golf scramble

Stansbury Park, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1 Country Club Dr, Stansbury Park, UT

4 person scramble, cost is $60.00 per player lunch and raffle drawing at the pavilion. Sign up before August 21st at the lodge or at the golf course

Cycle Fest

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Join us in watching three exciting races in one weekend. Bonneville Vintage GP with vintage and antique racing motorcycles of the American Historic Motorcycle Racing Association. The Honda...

Grantsville City Family Picnic at the Park

Grantsville, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: East Cherry Street, Grantsville, UT 84029

Grantsville City Communities that Care proudly presents the first annual Grantsville City Family Picnic at the Park!

With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

