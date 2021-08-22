Live events on the horizon in Monahans

(MONAHANS, TX) Monahans has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monahans:

Dorothy Nelms turns 105! Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1020 E Murphy St, Odessa, TX

Join Meals on Wheels Odessa to celebrate the 105th birthday of Dorothy Nelms. Decorate your cars and join the parade at Woodson Park in Odessa. Parade line up starts at 5pm and the parade will...

HUGE OIL & GAS HIRING ON THE SPOT EVENT Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6201, I-20BL, Odessa, TX

HUGE Oil & Gas Hiring Event-Hiring On The Spot-Multiple Companies August 26, 2021 9am-3pm Event will be held at: MCM Grande FunDome 6201 E Business 20 Odessa, TX 79762 *Many companies will be...

Creative Expressions Experience-Art Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.

The Virtual Experience 3 Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 E 29th St, Odessa, TX

Catch the 3rd show in a concert series brought to you by DJ Spree called "The Virtual Experience" a show where the real world and the virtual world collide! $10 at door featuring live performances...

Purple Piano: Prince Tribute Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX

Purple Piano LIVE at The Ector Theatre! Prince fans this one is for you!