Live events Rockdale — what’s coming up

(ROCKDALE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Rockdale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rockdale area:

Farmer's Market Most Weekends at Cameron City Park Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Cameron, TX

Farmer's Market Fridays & some Saturdays Summer Hours 8:00 am - 12:00 pm or sold out Watch for signs and weather permitting, the Farmer's Market will be open most weekends at Cameron City Park

Lissa's Restyled Burger/Game Night Caldwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Burger/Game Night! Join us for great burgers, dominoes & games with your tribe! BTW we have fabulous drinks and desserts.

HS Cross Country: CCS Warriors at Thrall XC Classic Thrall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 S Bounds St, Thrall, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Thrall XC Invite, hosted by Thrall in Thrall TX. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Crafts & Craft Beers Taylor, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 410 West 7th Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Lets drink craft beer and craft Animal portraits out of upcycled materials. Fun for all ages.

Give Blood Caldwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1644 TX-36, Caldwell, TX

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be having a blood drive at the VFW Hall. A "Free Pint of Blue Bell" coupon will be given at time of donation.