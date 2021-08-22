Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockdale, TX

Live events Rockdale — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 5 days ago

(ROCKDALE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Rockdale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rockdale area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VG8MZ_0bZVpoUv00

Farmer's Market Most Weekends at Cameron City Park

Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Cameron, TX

Farmer's Market Fridays & some Saturdays Summer Hours 8:00 am - 12:00 pm or sold out Watch for signs and weather permitting, the Farmer's Market will be open most weekends at Cameron City Park

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZMdG_0bZVpoUv00

Lissa's Restyled Burger/Game Night

Caldwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Burger/Game Night! Join us for great burgers, dominoes & games with your tribe! BTW we have fabulous drinks and desserts.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOPmZ_0bZVpoUv00

HS Cross Country: CCS Warriors at Thrall XC Classic

Thrall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 S Bounds St, Thrall, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Thrall XC Invite, hosted by Thrall in Thrall TX. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0UtG_0bZVpoUv00

Crafts & Craft Beers

Taylor, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 410 West 7th Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Lets drink craft beer and craft Animal portraits out of upcycled materials. Fun for all ages.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYbId_0bZVpoUv00

Give Blood

Caldwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1644 TX-36, Caldwell, TX

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be having a blood drive at the VFW Hall. A "Free Pint of Blue Bell" coupon will be given at time of donation.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Rockdale Post

Rockdale Post

Rockdale, TX
43
Followers
232
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockdale, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Cameron, TX
Rockdale, TX
Government
City
Caldwell, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Tx Farmer#Blue Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy