Dublin calendar: What's coming up

(DUBLIN, TX) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dublin:

Cheese Making Tour: August 26, 2021 @ 12pm Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3364 Co Rd 299, Dublin, TX

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes cheese making tour on our farm. We have a large observation window for you to view the cheese making process while we talk all...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Stephenville Stephenville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Stephenville, TX 76402

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Night of 100 Casseroles Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 N Graham St, Stephenville, TX

Don?t miss Night of 100 Casseroles! Thursday night from 5PM until we run out, Graham Street Church of Christ will be giving away free casseroles (1 per vehicle). This is a drive thru event held...

Kids Can Cook Academy & Ranch Adventure Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 5396 US-281, Stephenville, TX

Join Dianne's Ranch Diner for Kids Can Cook Academy! We are now taking reservations for young chefs ages 5-17 to participate in one of the greatest experiences ever offered. Each session has space...

Parenting Class Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 775 S Harbin Dr, Stephenville, TX

Join Choices Clinic for this new parenting class! Great for parents with kids of all ages. We'll start with the basics and learn together how to protect, prepare, and guard the children entrusted...