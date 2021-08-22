Houghton events coming up

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houghton:

Chassell Blood Drive- Chassell Township Fire Hall Chassell, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 22115 7th St, Chassell, MI

Houghton county fair corn hole tournament Hancock, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1500 Birch St, Hancock, MI

Michigan Dept. of Corrections Hiring Event - Baraga Baraga, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! will be hosting a hiring event for the Michigan Dept. of Corrections on August 24th from 1 to 3 PM at the Baraga Michigan Works! office at 2 South Main Street...

American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Sharon Ave, Houghton, MI

Earn your American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification in this 3-day intensive training course located at the Michigan Tech SDC Pool. The certification includes Lifeguard/First Aid/CPR/AED...

Tom Katalin and Highway 41 - Houghton Summer Concert Series Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Houghton's free outdoor concert series are held every Thursday evening during August at 7 pm - 9 pm at the Kestner Waterfront Park at the band shell. This concert is sponsored by Century 21/North...