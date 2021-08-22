Cancel
Houghton, MI

Houghton events coming up

Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 5 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houghton:

Chassell Blood Drive- Chassell Township Fire Hall

Chassell, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 22115 7th St, Chassell, MI

Nyilvános · Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center , Chassell VFW Post 6507 és Chassell Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Chassell Medical First Responders szervezésében

Houghton county fair corn hole tournament

Hancock, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1500 Birch St, Hancock, MI

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Hancock, Michigan - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

Michigan Dept. of Corrections Hiring Event - Baraga

Baraga, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! will be hosting a hiring event for the Michigan Dept. of Corrections on August 24th from 1 to 3 PM at the Baraga Michigan Works! office at 2 South Main Street...

American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Sharon Ave, Houghton, MI

Earn your American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification in this 3-day intensive training course located at the Michigan Tech SDC Pool. The certification includes Lifeguard/First Aid/CPR/AED...

Tom Katalin and Highway 41 - Houghton Summer Concert Series

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Houghton's free outdoor concert series are held every Thursday evening during August at 7 pm - 9 pm at the Kestner Waterfront Park at the band shell. This concert is sponsored by Century 21/North...

Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

