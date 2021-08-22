Cancel
Denton, NC

Events on the Denton calendar

Denton Dispatch
Denton Dispatch
 5 days ago

(DENTON, NC) Denton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Denton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q05Bh_0bZVplqk00

VISITA GUIADA al PALACIO REAL con GUIA OFICIAL

Gold Hill, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: s/n Calle de Bailén, 28071 Madrid

VISITA GUIADA AL PALACIO REAL + ENTRADA INCLUIDA: 22€ *Descuentos para niños, estudiantes, jubilados, desempleados, discapacitados, etc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wg1E_0bZVplqk00

Scallywags

New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Scallywags at 700 Lake Forest Dr, New London, NC 28127-7609, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gr4Lw_0bZVplqk00

Rowan Creek Week: Hydropower History of the Yadkin and HRL Dam Tour — Yadkin Riverkeeper

Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Join Rowan Creek Week for a tour of the powerhouse followed by a visit to the dispersed campsites upstream of the dam. Participants will need to wear closed toed shoes (safety shoes preferred...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngDWm_0bZVplqk00

Warrior Queen Autumn Retreat

Gold Hill, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 15720 Collie Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071

"Crowning the Warrior Queen Within" focuses on accepting ourselves, strengthening our resilience and stepping into our power fully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKx2e_0bZVplqk00

ESTOPA presenta GIRA FUEGO en Madrid (2ª Fecha)

Badin, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: S/N Avenida Felipe II, 28009 Madrid

ESTOPA presenta GIRA FUEGO en Madrid (2ª Fecha)| La entrada "ZONA INFLAMABLE" da acceso a la prueba de sonido.

