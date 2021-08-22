Events on the Denton calendar

(DENTON, NC) Denton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Denton:

VISITA GUIADA al PALACIO REAL con GUIA OFICIAL Gold Hill, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: s/n Calle de Bailén, 28071 Madrid

VISITA GUIADA AL PALACIO REAL + ENTRADA INCLUIDA: 22€ *Descuentos para niños, estudiantes, jubilados, desempleados, discapacitados, etc

Scallywags New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Scallywags at 700 Lake Forest Dr, New London, NC 28127-7609, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Rowan Creek Week: Hydropower History of the Yadkin and HRL Dam Tour — Yadkin Riverkeeper Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Join Rowan Creek Week for a tour of the powerhouse followed by a visit to the dispersed campsites upstream of the dam. Participants will need to wear closed toed shoes (safety shoes preferred...

Warrior Queen Autumn Retreat Gold Hill, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 15720 Collie Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071

"Crowning the Warrior Queen Within" focuses on accepting ourselves, strengthening our resilience and stepping into our power fully.

ESTOPA presenta GIRA FUEGO en Madrid (2ª Fecha) Badin, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: S/N Avenida Felipe II, 28009 Madrid

ESTOPA presenta GIRA FUEGO en Madrid (2ª Fecha)| La entrada "ZONA INFLAMABLE" da acceso a la prueba de sonido.