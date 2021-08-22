Cancel
Rawlins, WY

Rawlins events calendar

Posted by 
Rawlins Updates
Rawlins Updates
 5 days ago

(RAWLINS, WY) Live events are coming to Rawlins.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rawlins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zWbI_0bZVpky100

Weekend with Colgin Cellars

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 6429 WY-130, Saratoga, WY

Thursday, August 26th - Cocktail hour with the COO of Colgin Cellars, Paul Roberts and a la carte dinner to follow. Inclusive for Magee Guests. Price $250++/person. Friday, August 27th - Join us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDMrj_0bZVpky100

Learn to Make Salsa!

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Learn to make salsa from 6-9 p.m. August 24th at the PVCC Kitchen! This is part of our Summer Harvest Class series... Want to make salsa with all those tomatoes from the garden? Want some tasty...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZG4YH_0bZVpky100

Memorial service

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 206 N 1st St, Saratoga, WY

Find the obituary of Lila Worden (1936 - 2021) from Saratoga, WY. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pmp6g_0bZVpky100

Girl Scout Tie-Dye Recruitment Event Rawlins Wyoming

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 E Davis St, Rawlins, WY

Girls and a Parent/Guardian come learn about how to get involved with girls scouts and create a tie-dye bandana.

