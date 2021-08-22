Live events on the horizon in Fennville

(FENNVILLE, MI) Live events are coming to Fennville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fennville:

Music in the Vineyards - Dave And Connie D Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6130 122nd Ave, Fennville, MI

Eclectic Acoustic Note:While reservations are not necessary for Saturday music, there are no tables or seats available. Guests are advised to bring their own

Wyatt & Shari Knapp | Saugatuck Brewing Co. Patio Douglas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2948 Blue Star Hwy, Douglas, MI

We're excited to be playing on the patio at Saugatuck Brewing Co. (Douglas location) once again! We hope you can join us on Thursday August 26 from 5 to 8 pm for delicious food, excellent craft...

August Cars & Coffee Douglas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 30 Washington St, Douglas, MI

August Cars & Coffee is on Facebook. To connect with August Cars & Coffee, join Facebook today.

Sunday Funday Live Music Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI

Music on the patio continues on Sunday, August 22nd with the cool cats from Vinylicious! These guys are incredibly fun to watch perform with hits you will for sure want to sing along to.

Live Music with Matt Gabriel — Borrowed Time Douglas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 22 E Center St, Douglas, MI

Enjoy live acoustic music from local artists every Saturday & Sunday from 2-5pm. Music takes place outside and will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. No cover charge, food &/or...