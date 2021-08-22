Cancel
Mineral, VA

Live events on the horizon in Mineral

Mineral News Watch
 5 days ago

(MINERAL, VA) Live events are lining up on the Mineral calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mineral area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxqXe_0bZVpgR700

WOW21 Women's Conference

Spotsylvania, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 5601 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22551

Flawless Friendships: Changing the Way we Think About Relationships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDLYz_0bZVpgR700

Brew JAM Craft Beer & Music Festival 2021

Beaverdam, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 18002 Teman Road, Beaverdam, VA 23015

The 8th Annual Brew JAM Craft Beer & Music Festival is the place for enjoying great brews and great tunes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3833EJ_0bZVpgR700

"BOB's SHADOW : The Official Bonfire Crew's Remembrance And Homage To Those Who Have Left Our World For Valhalla

Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The Bonfire Crew holds many standards and traditions. Being of Norwegian decent, the remaining Bensons decided to evoke a very old tradition that is still practiced today. The symbolic funeral...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GStMO_0bZVpgR700

Empty Bowls for Louisa Humane Society

Louisa, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 13372 Shannon Hill Rd, Louisa, VA 23093

Join Louisa Humane Society October 23, 2021 for our third annual Empty Bowls event. Steven Summerville of Virginia's Dream Pottery has gene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2R6O_0bZVpgR700

Gospel Concert w/ The Williamsons

Louisa, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 9459 Poindexter Rd, Louisa, VA

The Williamsons are coming to town! Grace in Louisa invites you to be a part an incredible night of music and inspiration featuring one of the top groups in Gospel Music-The Williamsons!

