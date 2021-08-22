Live events on the horizon in Mineral

(MINERAL, VA) Live events are lining up on the Mineral calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mineral area:

WOW21 Women's Conference Spotsylvania, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 5601 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22551

Flawless Friendships: Changing the Way we Think About Relationships

Brew JAM Craft Beer & Music Festival 2021 Beaverdam, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 18002 Teman Road, Beaverdam, VA 23015

The 8th Annual Brew JAM Craft Beer & Music Festival is the place for enjoying great brews and great tunes.

"BOB's SHADOW : The Official Bonfire Crew's Remembrance And Homage To Those Who Have Left Our World For Valhalla Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The Bonfire Crew holds many standards and traditions. Being of Norwegian decent, the remaining Bensons decided to evoke a very old tradition that is still practiced today. The symbolic funeral...

Empty Bowls for Louisa Humane Society Louisa, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 13372 Shannon Hill Rd, Louisa, VA 23093

Join Louisa Humane Society October 23, 2021 for our third annual Empty Bowls event. Steven Summerville of Virginia's Dream Pottery has gene

Gospel Concert w/ The Williamsons Louisa, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 9459 Poindexter Rd, Louisa, VA

The Williamsons are coming to town! Grace in Louisa invites you to be a part an incredible night of music and inspiration featuring one of the top groups in Gospel Music-The Williamsons!