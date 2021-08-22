Omak events coming soon

(OMAK, WA) Omak has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Omak:

Ticketed Concert: Jason Eady with Dani Bacon — Republic Brewing Company Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

SOLD OUT 21+ Jason Eady has earned major acclaim for his ahead-of-the- curve take on classic country, a bold departure from his earlier excursions into blues-infused Americana. Now with his latest...

Jason Eady Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

21+ Jason Eady has earned major acclaim for his ahead-of-the- curve take on classic country, a bold departure from his earlier excursions into blues-infused Americana. Now with his latest album...

Happy Hour Yoga on The Pavilion @ TwispWorks Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 502 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

Start your weekend off right with Happy Hour Yoga from Motive Yoga! Fridays on the Pavilion @ TwispWorks June 18th through September 17th from 4-5PM This drop-in class is suitable […]



Rock N Roll Car Show Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 607 Okoma Dr, Omak, WA

Rock n Roll Car Show ~ all classics and customs welcome. Poker Run: 6pm. $10 buy in. Live music: Company Band. Food Vendors & Beer Garden Family Friendly

JAM at Sweetriver Pateros, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 203 Pateros Mall, Pateros, WA 98846

Finish the summer off right! Reggae in the SweetRiver's Lawn.