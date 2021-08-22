Omak events coming soon

Cancel
(OMAK, WA) Omak has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Omak:

Ticketed Concert: Jason Eady with Dani Bacon — Republic Brewing Company

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

SOLD OUT 21+ Jason Eady has earned major acclaim for his ahead-of-the- curve take on classic country, a bold departure from his earlier excursions into blues-infused Americana. Now with his latest...

Jason Eady

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

21+ Jason Eady has earned major acclaim for his ahead-of-the- curve take on classic country, a bold departure from his earlier excursions into blues-infused Americana. Now with his latest album...

Happy Hour Yoga on The Pavilion @ TwispWorks

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 502 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

Start your weekend off right with Happy Hour Yoga from Motive Yoga! Fridays on the Pavilion @ TwispWorks June 18th through September 17th from 4-5PM This drop-in class is suitable […]\n

Rock N Roll Car Show

Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 607 Okoma Dr, Omak, WA

Rock n Roll Car Show ~ all classics and customs welcome. Poker Run: 6pm. $10 buy in. Live music: Company Band. Food Vendors & Beer Garden Family Friendly

JAM at Sweetriver

Pateros, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 203 Pateros Mall, Pateros, WA 98846

Finish the summer off right! Reggae in the SweetRiver's Lawn.

With Omak Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

