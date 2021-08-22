Charlevoix events coming soon

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Charlevoix is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charlevoix:

Sunflower Floral Design Workshop Boyne City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7354 Horton Bay Rd N, Boyne City, MI

Enjoy a fun and relaxing afternoon at the farm while creating your own fresh sunflower floral arrangement. Join skilled florist Sydney Wormell as she teaches the basics and a bit beyond of floral...

Youth Ice Cream Social Distance and Prize Raffle Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

Teens, Tweens, and Youth come celebrate a summer of reading with us at the Ice Cream Social Distance on Sunday, August 29 from 1pm to 4pm, where we will be drawing the grand prize reading winner...

Ribbon Cutting - E.J. Bike Trail East Jordan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ribbon Cutting - The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Dedication of the new Brown’s Creek Pathway Trail on Monday, August 23rd at 9:30 AM. The...

Lunar Flow Yoga Boyne City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

This fun, slower paced lunar flow is all about tuning in and connecting with the energy of the full moon. While connecting with the breath, you will be guided through a grounded and tranquil flow...

Monday Night Farmer's Market Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 224 Ferry Ave, Charlevoix, MI

All products sold are locally grown and produced! From just-picked flowers and produce to baked goods and canned items, there is something for everyone! Weekly events at the Farmer's Market...