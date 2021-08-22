Cancel
York, NE

Live events York — what’s coming up

Posted by 
York Dispatch
York Dispatch
 5 days ago

(YORK, NE) Live events are coming to York.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpvbS_0bZVpcuD00

Wild Roses at Scotty's

Marquette, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 416 Marquis Ave, Marquette, NE

Come rock out with us at Scotty's Bar in Marquette, NE! 9pm Start Time No Cover!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caIWX_0bZVpcuD00

YP Happy Hour

York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 212 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE

Join YP for a Happy Hour at Pizza Hut - come and go as you need. Pizza is provided and the first $1 draw is on YP! This event is open to members and non-members

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAltv_0bZVpcuD00

Confirmation Student & Parent Meeting

York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 309 E 7th St, York, NE

Pastor Trudy will be leading confirmation class on Wednesday nights this fall beginning on September 8th. There is an informational meeting for parents & students on August 25th at 7 pm. All Youth...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqDOe_0bZVpcuD00

Food Distribution – Blue Valley Community Action – York

York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3401 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE

York Food Pantry at Blue Valley Community Action Open 9am – 3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3401 N Lincoln Ave York, NE (402) 362-3516Continue Reading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9giC_0bZVpcuD00

Friend Farmers' Market

Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1515 1st St, Friend, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 4.30PM - 8.30PM Location: Green Top Cafe -1515 1st Street

York Dispatch

York Dispatch

York, NE
With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

