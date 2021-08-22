Live events York — what’s coming up

(YORK, NE) Live events are coming to York.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in York:

Wild Roses at Scotty's Marquette, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 416 Marquis Ave, Marquette, NE

Come rock out with us at Scotty's Bar in Marquette, NE! 9pm Start Time No Cover!

YP Happy Hour York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 212 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE

Join YP for a Happy Hour at Pizza Hut - come and go as you need. Pizza is provided and the first $1 draw is on YP! This event is open to members and non-members

Confirmation Student & Parent Meeting York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 309 E 7th St, York, NE

Pastor Trudy will be leading confirmation class on Wednesday nights this fall beginning on September 8th. There is an informational meeting for parents & students on August 25th at 7 pm. All Youth...

Food Distribution – Blue Valley Community Action – York York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3401 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE

York Food Pantry at Blue Valley Community Action Open 9am – 3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3401 N Lincoln Ave York, NE (402) 362-3516Continue Reading

Friend Farmers' Market Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1515 1st St, Friend, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 4.30PM - 8.30PM Location: Green Top Cafe -1515 1st Street