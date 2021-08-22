Cancel
Odessa, MO

Odessa calendar: Events coming up

Odessa News Beat
 5 days ago

(ODESSA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Odessa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Odessa:

Sound, Alchemy & Your Divine Blueprint

Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us Friday August 27th at 6:30pm for an outdoor event at Twin Pines Farm with the amazing Joshua Inacio as he leads us in Sound, Alchemy & Your Divine Blueprint. Our Universe is built from...

Bike Night party!

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1107 S Broadway, Oak Grove, MO

Bike Night party! Hosted By RCXX. Event starts at Wed Aug 25 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Oak Grove., Come on out for another party!

The Indy 45s @ The Scrapyard

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1107 S Broadway, Oak Grove, MO

The Indy 45s @ The Scrapyard Hosted By The Indy 45s. Event starts at Sun Aug 22 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Oak Grove., Sunday afternoon outdoor show! Live music. Rock and roll.

Dinner & Devotional

Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 S Buckner Tarsney Rd, Grain Valley, MO

This month's Dinner & Devotional will be scheduled for Sunday, August 22nd at 5:00pm. Location: El Maguey's- Grain Valley, MO Are you at a point in your parenting journey where you are struggling...

Treasures of the Times

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2323 S Mecklin School Rd, Oak Grove, MO

307 lots featured in Treasures of the Times on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 by Frasher's Doll Auction in MO, featuring RARE, GRAND-SIZE FRENCH BISQUE BRU BEBE AS MANNEQUIN, GERMAN PAPER MACHE LADY WITH LONG...

