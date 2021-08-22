Cancel
Lamar, CO

Lamar calendar: Coming events

 5 days ago

(LAMAR, CO) Lamar is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lamar area:

Paint Recycling Event - Lamar, CO

Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 8723 US-50, Lamar, CO

Free Paint Drop-Off Event for Households & Businesses. Open to Colorado residents only. Space is limited. Eventbrite registration is required to attend this event...

Family Fun Time- Family

Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 310 E Olive St, Lamar, CO

Family Fun Time- Family is on Facebook. To connect with Family Fun Time- Family, join Facebook today.

TBRI® Connection Group: Southeast CO

Lamar, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Rotary Way, Lamar, CO 81052

This group is intended for caregivers who have achieved permanency for the children in their home.

Lamar, CO
With Lamar Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

