Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mammoth Lakes, CA

Mammoth Lakes calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Mammoth Lakes Daily
Mammoth Lakes Daily
 5 days ago

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Mammoth Lakes is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mammoth Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZquIg_0bZVpWYj00

The 2021 June Lake Autumn Beer Festival

June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 90 Granite Ave, June Lake, CA 93529

The JLABF welcomes amazing breweries to one of the most amazing places on earth...June Lake!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0ya9_0bZVpWYj00

18th Annual Brian Venneman Memorial Cancer Outreach Golf Tournament

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2001 Sierra Star Pkwy, Mammoth Lakes, CA

The 18th Annual Brian Venneman Memorial Cancer Outreach Golf Tournament is an annual event held at the beautiful Sierra Star Golf Course benefiting the Mammoth Hospital Cancer Outreach Fund. You...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yo9vL_0bZVpWYj00

June Lake Jam Fest 7

June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 90 W. Granite Ave, June Lake, CA 93529

JLJF7 will be held at Gull Lake Park on September 9-11, 2022

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVBiy_0bZVpWYj00

Halloween Bash w/ The Sextones

June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529

The talented and funny international touring band returns to The Loop. Costumes are highly recommended. Tickets will go on sale later.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FSl1_0bZVpWYj00

Jelly Bread New Year's 2022

June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529

Ring in the New Year with Reno's best funk band

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes, CA
17
Followers
222
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mammoth Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mammoth Lakes, CA
Government
State
California State
City
June Lake, CA
City
Mammoth Lakes, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Park#Earth#Cancer#Digital#Jlabf#Sierra Star Pkwy#The Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy