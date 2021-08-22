Cancel
Creston, IA

Creston events calendar

Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CRESTON, IA) Live events are coming to Creston.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDdF8_0bZVpVg000

Lance Nicolai, Mentalist

Greenfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 154 Public Square, Greenfield, IA 50849

This show is very interactive and friendly for all age groups. There will be plenty of opportunities to participate on stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmzTY_0bZVpVg000

Brandon Gibbs

Greenfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 154 Public Square, Greenfield, IA 50849

Brandon along with his twin brother, Brent, have a reputation for harmonies, instrumentation, and pure entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeTYH_0bZVpVg000

Pitchfork Fondue - Porchetta

Ellston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

It's pronounced "Porketta" and we're finishing it off in "The Cauldron". This is a limited plate dinner at The Clubhouse Bar & Grille. About this Event Known as " Pitchfork Fondue " in some parts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZeRC_0bZVpVg000

ALLENBRAND AND HUNDLEY ESTATES ALONG WITH OTHERS TOOL AND YARD EQUIPMENT AUCTION

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1503 N Elm St, Creston, IA

ALLENBRAND AND HUNDLEY ESTATES ALONG WITH OTHERS TOOL AND YARD EQUIPMENT AUCTION at Todd Crill Auctions, LLC, 1447 Cromwell Road, Creston, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynjMR_0bZVpVg000

Reiki Training Level 1

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Reiki is a relaxation and stress-reduction technique that can be used anywhere and anytime to calm you when you are feeling stressed, and replenish you when you are feeling depleted. It is an...

