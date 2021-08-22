Cancel
East Millinocket, ME

Business set to return to former East Millinocket paper mill

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — The company on track to become the first tenant at the shuttered East Millinocket paper mill could take in 12,000 tons of wood chips each year.

Standard Biocarbon aims to transform the wood chips into “biochar,” a carbon-rich soil additive that reduces the need for traditional fertilizers, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Details on the company’s plans were included in an air emissions license application filed with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Standard Biocarbon signed a 20-year lease with the town of East Millinocket to use 12,000 square feet of warehouse space on the former mill site. The storied paper mill closed for good in 2014.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

