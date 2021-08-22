Cancel
Moab, UT

Live events on the horizon in Moab

Posted by 
Moab News Alert
 5 days ago

(MOAB, UT) Live events are lining up on the Moab calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Moab area:

Desert Magic, Desert Wisdom

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 711 South Main Street, Moab, UT 84532

The small town of Moab, Utah, out in the red rock desert and thisclose to the Colorado state line...

Outerbike Moab 2021

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7000 U.S. 191, Moab, UT 84532

Test ride all of the latest and greatest bikes and gear on the world-class trails of Moab, UT. Demos, shuttles, great food and cold beer!

Arches, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands NPs, with moderate hikes

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5 miles north on US 191, Moab, UT 84532

On this long weekend we will hike three fabulous sites:..

Upstanding - bystander intervention train-the-trainer

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Moab, UT

Join us in making waves of change in the outdoor recreation and tourism industry! Together we can effect positive change in our community. About this Event We are working on a rather ambitious...

Regular Moab City Council Meeting

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 217 E Center St, Moab, UT

City of Moab 217 E Center Street Moab, UT 84532 Admin Office: 435-259-5121 Fax: 435-259-4135 Treasurer: 435-259-5123 Planning: 435-259-5129 Recorder: 435-259-2683

