North Manchester events coming up

Farmer’s Market: North Manchester North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 20 E 1100 N, North Manchester, IN

Locally sourced items in a family-friendly environment located along the scenic Eel River at Ogan’s Landing! Farmers markets, new or old, serve many functions. They are a place for business and...

Tech Tuesday South Whitley, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

Library staff are available to answer individual technology questions about devices, email and apps.

Sunday Funday Series Roann, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5162 County Rd 900 N, Roann, IN

Come listen to Smoked Gouda, our featured band for the 3rd month of our Sunday Funday Series. Funk, Rock and Blues plus beautiful scenery, snacks and cold beer!!!!

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 S River Rd, North Manchester, IN

320+ LOTS OF GLASS-POTTERY-CHALKWARE & MORE!!John Burnau, Auction Manager: 574-3765340Pickup Location: 119 N. 1st St., Pierceton, IN 46562

Daderday @ Long Lake North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 11082 N 200 W #2600, North Manchester, IN

Join us at Long Lake Resort for a campout!! Start time is 7pm *must bring a tent if you plan to stay the night Evening snacks, and breakfast the next morning will be provided! Contact Nick...