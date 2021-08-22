Cancel
North Manchester, IN

North Manchester events coming up

 5 days ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) North Manchester is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Manchester area:

Farmer’s Market: North Manchester

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 20 E 1100 N, North Manchester, IN

Locally sourced items in a family-friendly environment located along the scenic Eel River at Ogan’s Landing! Farmers markets, new or old, serve many functions. They are a place for business and...

Tech Tuesday

South Whitley, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

Library staff are available to answer individual technology questions about devices, email and apps.

Sunday Funday Series

Roann, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5162 County Rd 900 N, Roann, IN

Come listen to Smoked Gouda, our featured band for the 3rd month of our Sunday Funday Series. Funk, Rock and Blues plus beautiful scenery, snacks and cold beer!!!!

Auction : 8.23.21 320+ LOTS OF GLASS-POTTERY-CHALKWARE & MORE!!. Pierceton, Indiana IN

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 S River Rd, North Manchester, IN

320+ LOTS OF GLASS-POTTERY-CHALKWARE & MORE!!John Burnau, Auction Manager: 574-3765340Pickup Location: 119 N. 1st St., Pierceton, IN 46562

Daderday @ Long Lake

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 11082 N 200 W #2600, North Manchester, IN

Join us at Long Lake Resort for a campout!! Start time is 7pm *must bring a tent if you plan to stay the night Evening snacks, and breakfast the next morning will be provided! Contact Nick...

North Manchester, IN
With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

