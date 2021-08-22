Cancel
Gunnison, CO

Live events on the horizon in Gunnison

Gunnison Voice
(GUNNISON, CO) Gunnison has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gunnison:

Crested Butte Farmers Market

Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 361-399 2nd St, Crested Butte, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 1 - August 26, 2021Thursdays, 3pm - 6pm Location:Cranks Plaza (right next to Old Rock Library)

Night One of An Evening with Leftover Salmon

Gunnison, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230

The first night of a two night run with Leftover Salmon. This first night is a benefit for KBUT, the Gunnison Valley's public radio station

Watercolor + Wine

Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 606 6th St, Crested Butte, CO

Join local watercolor artist, Karen Hill, for a step-by-step painting class. Karen guides the group through a watercolor painting from start to finish, giving instruction on setting up to paint...

Kindergarten Club

Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

An after school Club for Kindergarten Kids to join in for a Literacy or STEAM based activity- including short story writing, illustrating, tinkering, building and more! Younger siblings welcome to...

Upper Gunnison Water Conservancy District Board Meeting

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 210 Spencer Ave # B, Gunnison, CO

Board of Directors Meeting In-person at UGRWCD offices at 210 W. Spencer, Suite B, Gunnison or by Zoom video/teleconferencing. Please pre-register for the Zoom meeting at...

