Evant calendar: Events coming up

(EVANT, TX) Evant is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Evant:

Registration party - 7th Annual Pink Warrior Dash Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2720 U.S. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove, TX

Join us for our 7th annual pink warrior dash. Registration is just $20 or $22 for virtual runners. We are getting this party started after a year on the quarintene. This day is full of local...

Divination Class Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 Harrell Dr, Copperas Cove, TX

This class will touch on a different forms of divination and their uses. We will explore which divination method is best for you and your practice. This class is 10 and requires no prerequisites...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Gatesville Gatesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Gatesville, TX 76598

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

7th Annual Copperas Cove Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza--VENDOR REGISTRATION Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Now in its 7th year, Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza brings in 300+ pets annually that donate items for our local animal shelter.

V Football vs. Llano Gatesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Llano Vs. Gatesville - High School Football [LIVE] game broadcast in progress 🏈📲💯➡️ www.adan18.com/ wbr span hs-football.php Yellowjackets vs. Hornets … More