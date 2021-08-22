Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evant, TX

Evant calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Evant Today
Evant Today
 5 days ago

(EVANT, TX) Evant is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Evant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04QtCN_0bZVpGgL00

Registration party - 7th Annual Pink Warrior Dash

Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2720 U.S. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove, TX

Join us for our 7th annual pink warrior dash. Registration is just $20 or $22 for virtual runners. We are getting this party started after a year on the quarintene. This day is full of local...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZC7N_0bZVpGgL00

Divination Class

Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 Harrell Dr, Copperas Cove, TX

This class will touch on a different forms of divination and their uses. We will explore which divination method is best for you and your practice. This class is 10 and requires no prerequisites...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EY5YN_0bZVpGgL00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Gatesville

Gatesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Gatesville, TX 76598

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlxx9_0bZVpGgL00

7th Annual Copperas Cove Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza--VENDOR REGISTRATION

Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Now in its 7th year, Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza brings in 300+ pets annually that donate items for our local animal shelter.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpDgs_0bZVpGgL00

V Football vs. Llano

Gatesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Llano Vs. Gatesville - High School Football [LIVE] game broadcast in progress 🏈📲💯➡️ www.adan18.com/ wbr span hs-football.php Yellowjackets vs. Hornets … More

Learn More

Comments / 0

Evant Today

Evant Today

Evant, TX
20
Followers
286
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evant Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarintene
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Copperas Cove, TX
City
Gatesville, TX
City
Evant, TX
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy